Gun Lake Winterfest set to take over Yankee Springs State Park Saturday

Posted 2:20 AM, February 18, 2017, by
gun-lake-winterfest

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Dozens of people expected at Yankee Springs State Park Saturday for the Gun Lake Winterfest.

Organizers say participants can take part in the annual polar dip, 5k, and a chili cook-off.

Those interested can also take part in the ‘Gun Lake Idol’ which is similar to American Idol’s singing competition.

The Kalamazoo Huskies also scheduled to make an appearance.

Admission to the state park will be free for the event which goes Saturday Feb.18 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

 

