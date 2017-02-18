× Injuries reported following crash near Target on Alpine Avenue

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — At least two people reportedly suffered serious injuries following a crash along Alpine Avenue Saturday evening.

Dispatchers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5:24 p.m. near the Target store on Alpine Avenue in Walker.

An official told our crew on scene a vehicle turning left onto Alpine Avenue was T-boned by a truck heading south on Alpine. Both northbound and southbound lanes are open.