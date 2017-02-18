× Kalamazoo lifts Boil Water Advisory for Pleasant Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city lifted a two-day-old Boil Water Advisory on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Pleasant Avenue that had been issued on Thursday was lifted by the city of Kalamazoo in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

Citizens in the affected area can now use city water for consumption as well as all other purposes. Bacteriological sampling within the affected area verified that the water is safe to drink.

The affected area includes Pleasant Avenue on the north side and south sides of the street between Duke Street to the west and South Westnedge Avenue to the east, including the Pleasant Avenue Apartments.

The affected area does not include Pembrook Street.