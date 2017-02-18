Lalah Hathaway coming to DeVos Performance Hall Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five-time Grammy award-winner and singer Lalah Hathaway is set to perform in Grand Rapids Saturday for the 16th annual ‘Symphony with Soul’.

Just in time for Black History Month, the event features a night of gospel, jazz and blues to celebrate diversity and inclusion here in West Michigan.

Hathaway is the daughter of soul singer Donny Hathaway.

Just last Sunday, Hathaway was awarded two more Grammy awards for best R&B album and best traditional performance for her single “Angel”.

The show is tonight at 8 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.