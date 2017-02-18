Paint with a Purpose for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Quota international of Grand Rapids is collaborating with Painting with a Twist to provide a painting party that benefits Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals in west Michigan.

Event runs 6:30 to 8:30 pm on Thursday, February 23 at Painting with a Twist on 6266 28th St SE in Grand Rapids.

Proceeds will help fund services and equipment including hearing aids, sign language interpreters, and hearing loop systems. 

To register CLICK HERE.

