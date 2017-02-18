× Spring-like warmth continues

WEST MICHIGAN — High temperatures yesterday topped out in the 50s to lower 60s across the area, and it looks like the unusually warm weather will continue today. Temperatures are already in the 40s to lower 50s as of this early morning writing, which will lead to highs as warm or warmer than yesterday. This will happen despite the fact that a cold front will make its way through here early this afternoon:

The air behind this front is only slightly cooler, so temperatures will stay above average for the rest of the weekend. In fact, a record high temperature will likely be set today:

Warm temperatures will remain in the forecast through the upcoming workweek, with rain possible on Tuesday, and likely on Friday. Next weekend, indications are that more seasonable air will be returning to West Michigan. This means highs in the 30s with some snow possible.