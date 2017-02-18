Trine Women Win MIAA Regular Season

Posted 11:11 PM, February 18, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope Women's basketball team hosted Trine on Saturday afternoon in an MIAA showdown. The Trine women won 70-55 to win the regular season MIAA championship.

