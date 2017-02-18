Trine Women Win MIAA Regular Season
-
Vande Streek gets 400th win at Calvin College
-
Calvin holds on to beat Adrian, 79-67
-
Miller leads Kalamazoo to Win Over Calvin
-
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Bre Luurtsema
-
Perkins leads Hope women to 82-61 win over rival Calvin
-
-
Anna Timmer leaves her own legacy at Calvin
-
Calvin Wins 61-58 Over Trine
-
Hope stays unbeaten in MIAA with win over Olivet
-
Hope Stays Unbeaten in the MIAA with Win Over Adrian
-
Hope stays unbeaten in MIAA with win at rival Calvin
-
-
O’Brien’s career-high leads Hope to win at Kalamazoo
-
Cornerstone Clinches Regular Season WHAC Title
-
Hope beats Alma to stay in first place in MIAA