Woman saved at Kalamazoo YMCA

Posted 1:23 AM, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:40AM, February 18, 2017
LIFE-EMS-ambulances

File photo courtesy of Life EMS

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– A woman was rescued after losing consciousness while swimming at the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo Friday evening.

A 60-year-old Parchment woman was found unconscious near the pool at the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo around 8 p.m Friday night.

A YMCA nurse and lifeguard administered CPR immediately, and after 40 minutes of life-saving efforts, the woman regained a pulse.

She was then transported to Bronson Hospital for treatment.

Her current condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the woman suffered an unknown medical emergency while swimming.

 

