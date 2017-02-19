× Ada teen is killed by horse during polo match in Florida

WELLINGTON, Fla. — An Ada teenager was killed when his horse fell on him during a polo match in Florida on Thursday.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Donovan Stratemann, 17, died at 3:30 p.m. Thursday when his horse collided with another horse, the two fell and his horse landed on top of him during a match at the Santa Clara Polo Club just outside Wellington. Stratemann was resuscitated by rescue workers and was airlifted to the Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Stratemann family lives in Ada but resides in Florida during the winter polo season. Stratemann’s father, Chris, is the manager of the U.S. Open Championship Orchard Hill polo team, which is owned by Steve Van Andel, also of Ada.

Stratemann is survived by his father and mother, Chris and Sonia Healy Stratemann, and two sisters, Alexandra and Maya.

In the wake of Stratemann’s death, the United States Polo Association released the following statement…

“The USPA along with the entire polo community extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Stratemann family and friends. It is our hope that solace can be found in the endless outpouring of support from our beloved polo community during this difficult time. Our ability to come together in times of grief is a tribute to the incredible sport we all cherish. Donovan will forever be in our hearts.”

PALM BEACH POST STORY:

http://www.mypalmbeachpost.com/news/polo-player-died-after-horse-landed-him-from-collision/szwdvMCBsANK7OI71DAqmO/