Alcohol linked to car hitting Van Buren County tree

Saturday night's car-tree crash. (Van Buren County Sheriff's Office photo)

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is calling a Saturday night car crash a “possible OWI.”

Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott reports that at 10 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on 93rd Avenue near 31st Street in Porter Township. Deputy Eric Calhoun arrived to find that a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix had crashed into a tree (see the accompanying picture) after it had been travelling southbound.

The 49-year-old driver was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Lawton Fire Department. Deputies reported that the driver appeared to be intoxicated and that she admitted to drinking alcohol.

The woman was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo by Van Buren EMS Ambulance.

Witnesses reported that two passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and that both of them fled the scene prior to police arriving.

The crash remains under investigation as a “possible OWI” and Abbott said criminal charges are expected at a later date.

