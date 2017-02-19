× Battle Creek chase ends with woman and 2-year-old in custody

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman was taken into custody after a police chase Sunday morning.

At 8:21 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Creek Police Department was dispatched to a report of an assault at a motel in the first block of Division Drive. During the investigation, officers approached a 22-year-old female suspect as she was getting into a vehicle with a 2-year-old child. The woman refused to exit the vehicle and began to drive away with the unrestrained child.

Officers broke out a rear window of the vehicle in an attempt to get the woman to stop and an officer was able to unlock and open the driver side door. The suspect then began driving backward with the officer between the door and the vehicle.

The officer was able to get out of the way of the vehicle, at which point the woman drove out of the parking lot, striking another responding officer’s vehicle.

The woman then fled southbound on M-66 with Battle Creek police in pursuit. A Michigan State Police trooper joined the chase, which finally came to an end on M-66 near Interstate 94 where the woman was taken into custody.

No injuries were sustained during the incident.

The 2-year-old child was unharmed and was turned over to relatives.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.