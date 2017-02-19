× Beautiful weather continues today

WEST MICHIGAN — If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy the beautiful (and in some cases record-breaking) warmth yesterday, today looks like a virtual repeat performance. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, but winds will also be lighter. And keep in mind our average high temperature for this date is 35°, and we’re still expecting highs to be well into the 50s.

An area of low pressure moving across western Ontario Monday night into Tuesday will drag a weak cold front through the area. This front won’t do much to our temperatures, but it will bring a good chance of showers. Here is how Future Track HD sees things on Tuesday morning:

Rain totals could approach 0.5″ in some areas. Here’s how much the European model is forecasting through early Tuesday morning:

Mild temperatures will continue through the workweek, highlighted by another day with highs around 60° on Wednesday. More seasonable weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend with a chance of snow on Saturday. But considering the record warmth we had yesterday, I doubt anyone will complain (tongue in cheek). Here is one more look at yesterday’s unseasonably warm high temperatures: