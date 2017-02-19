Fire destroys warehouse at Marne log home business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich.-- A local business caught fire and burned late Saturday night.

The fire wound up destroying one warehouse at Homestead Timbers Log Homes.

Firefighters in Ottawa County were dispatched to the business, a log home and cabin building supplier located in the 14,000 block of 16th Avenue, at 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The owners say they received a call from their security company after a heat sensor on a security alarm detected the fire.

Inside the warehouse they were able to save two concrete work trucks.

Owners tell us they plan to be open on Tuesday, February 21st, after the power is restored to their main office building.

The fire burned for just less than two hours before it was put out.

There were no injuries.