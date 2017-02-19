GRPL celebrates African American culture in annual event today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Coinciding with Black History Month, today the Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting its tenth annual Taste of Soul, featuring all the sounds, tastes and sights celebrating African American culture locally and beyond.

From 1 – 4:30 p.m. at the GRPL (111 Library Street NE) come out and enjoy all the event as to offer FREE of charge. Local restaurants, including Daddy Pete’s BBQ, will join lectures, authors, historians, artists and musicians for activities great for all ages.

Additional support for the event comes from DGRI and Meijer.

