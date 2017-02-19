GRPL celebrates African American culture in annual event today

Posted 9:42 AM, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:44AM, February 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Coinciding with Black History Month, today the Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting its tenth annual Taste of Soul, featuring all the sounds, tastes and sights celebrating African American culture locally and beyond.

From 1 – 4:30 p.m. at the GRPL (111 Library Street NE) come out and enjoy all the event as to offer FREE of charge. Local restaurants, including Daddy Pete’s BBQ, will join lectures, authors, historians, artists and musicians for activities great for all ages.

Additional support for the event comes from DGRI and Meijer.

For more information on today's event, click here. For more info on Daddy Pete’s BBQ, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s