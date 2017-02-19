Man pulled out of river in downtown Grand Rapids

Posted 10:18 AM, February 19, 2017, by
grpd-shots-fired-alpine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is recovering after being pulled from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the man jumped off the Fulton Street bridge and into the water as a crowd looked on from the bridge. After landing in the river, the man was transported safely by boat to an ambulance and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

He is expected to be fine.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says alcohol was a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments