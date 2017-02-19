Man pulled out of river in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is recovering after being pulled from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the man jumped off the Fulton Street bridge and into the water as a crowd looked on from the bridge. After landing in the river, the man was transported safely by boat to an ambulance and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
He is expected to be fine.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says alcohol was a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.
2 comments
Old Bob
It’s a little early to go swimming.
steve
Prediction: Alcohol may have been a factor.