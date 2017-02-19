× Man pulled out of river in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is recovering after being pulled from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the man jumped off the Fulton Street bridge and into the water as a crowd looked on from the bridge. After landing in the river, the man was transported safely by boat to an ambulance and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

He is expected to be fine.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says alcohol was a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.