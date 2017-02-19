MSP: St. Joseph County man faces drug and weapons charges

Posted 7:07 PM, February 19, 2017, by
msp-strobe-daytime

CONSTANTINE, TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 29-year-old man from Constantine faces drug and weapons charges after being arrested over the weekend.

According to Michigan State Police, they were investigating a suspicious situation at the Mill Creek County Park around 3 p.m. on Saturday. They say they saw a man and two women inside a 2001 Buick Park Avenue, where they suspected some sort of criminal activity was going on.

Police reportedly found meth, 50 prescription pills and a 14 inch hunting knife inside the vehicle.

Authorities said the man also had two outstanding warrants. His identity has not been released.

Officers increased their patrols in the area recently, due to reported suspicious activity in the park.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s