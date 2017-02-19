× Police: Road rage may have contributed to fatal crash in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a 20-year-old woman from Wyoming died following a crash Sunday afternoon. Witness accounts lead police to believe the crash may have been the result of a road rage incident.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on the westbound side of I-96 west of Jordan Lake Road near the 63 mile marker.

The woman was reportedly speeding in a 2003 blue Jeep Liberty before losing control and crashing into a tree, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say witnesses reported a white Honda Accord may have been involved prior to the crash.

If you have any information call police at 616-527-5737 or anonymously report to Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.