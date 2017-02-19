Stolen truck pulled out of St. Joe County lake

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police recovered a stolen pickup truck from a lake Sunday morning.

At 7:20 a.m. Sunday, MSP troopers from the Marshall Post’s White Pigeon Detachment pulled a 2011 Ford F-250 King Ranch pickup out of Corey Lake in Fabius Township. The truck had been driven into the water from the lake’s public access on County Line Road.

The truck had been stolen from Bristol, Ind., earlier in the morning after last being seen by the owner at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

When the pickup was found, the seats and stereo system had been removed.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, Three Rivers Ambulance/Rescue and the Fabius/Park Fire Department assisted MSP at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

