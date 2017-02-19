× Suspect in custody after shots fired near Walker apartment complex

WALKER, Mich.– A suspect is in custody after a standoff in Walker early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a suicidal subject at Pineridge apartments just after midnight.

As officers arrived, the subject fired several rounds out of his apartment, hitting multiple homes in the area.

A perimeter was established, and witnesses tell Fox 17 that police were blocking the intersection of 3 mile Rd. and Wilson ave for nearly three hours.

After several hours of negotiations, police took the individual into custody.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information please call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.