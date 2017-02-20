Best Damn Sport and Social Club Kalamazoo spring league registration open

Posted 12:02 PM, February 20, 2017, by

Looking to meet some new friends, or maybe just want to escape the cold? There's a new sport and social club in town that'll help with all of that called the Best Damn Sport and Social Club.

With the Best Damn Sport and Social Club it's not about winning, but building relationships and having fun with other members of the community!

Want to join one of the co-ed leagues this spring? Check out the start dates for dodgeball and volleyball:

Dodgeball

  • Thursday nights at 8 p.m.
  • Softball Fans (just off Sprinkle Road)
  • Starts March 9
  • Registration ends February 26

Volleyball

  • Monday nights at 6:30 p.m.
  • Kalamazoo Valley Community College
  • Starts March 20
  • Registration ends March 6

For more information on events and other leagues, visit bestdamnkzoo.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

