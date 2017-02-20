Candlelight vigil to remember Kalamazoo shooting victims

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A candlelight vigil will be held for the one-year anniversary of a shooting rampage in southwestern Michigan that killed six people and wounded two others.

Details about a permanent memorial to honor the victims and survivors will be released after Monday’s vigil at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

Organizers say the multiyear project will include a physical monument.

The random shootings occurred last February at an apartment complex, a car dealership and outside a restaurant.

Richard and Tyler Smith were shot at the Kia dealership on Stadium Drive. Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown were killed later in their car at Cracker Barrel.

Abigail Kopf barely survived her injuries at the restaurant and is still undergoing major surgeries to replace part of her skull.

Tiana Carruthers was the first shooting victim that day and has recovered to speak publicly about the event.

Authorities have said they were carried out by an Uber driver in between rides picking up passengers. Jason Dalton faces six counts of murder.

Police have quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him. His attorney has said Dalton is expected to plead insanity in his defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report