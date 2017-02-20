Kalamazoo shooting: City officials honor victims, survivors one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Kalamazoo city officials are honoring the victims and survivors of a shooting rampage one year later.

Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell and Direcotor of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley talked with FOX 17 ahead of a vigil Monday evening at Wings Event Center.

Six people were killed and two others were wounded in the Feb. 20, 2016 shootings.

Richard and Tyler Smith were shot at the Kia dealership on Stadium Drive. Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown were killed later in their car at Cracker Barrel.

Abigail Kopf barely survived her injuries at the restaurant and is still undergoing major surgeries to replace part of her skull.

Tiana Carruthers was the first shooting victim that day and has recovered to speak publicly about the event.

Authorities have said they were carried out by an Uber driver in between rides picking up passengers. Jason Dalton faces six counts of murder.

Police have quoted him as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him. His attorney has said Dalton is expected to plead insanity in his defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this story