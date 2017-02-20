MedNow helps people diagnose flu symptoms and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite the warmer weather that comes with spring, the peak of this winter's flu season is still here. When symptoms start to appear, it can be hard to know what to expect, and how bad it might get.

Nurse Practitioner Johannie Torres from Spectrum Health, talks about what to do when flu symptoms arise and how MedNow can help.

The flu comes in many forms, and can knock you down for days and disrupt your daily schedule, typically coming with no warning whatsoever. With little to no warning, there isn't time to plan a doctor's visit or trip to urgent care. So what's the best option to make sure your needs are met?

Spectrum Health recommends people to utilize MedNow, where there are providers online 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year to treat non-life threatening conditions.

With MedNow, people can visit a medical professional through a video visit or online messaging. MedNow can be accessed through any mobile device or computer, so it's convenient wherever you are.

Anyone can use MedNow, so users don't have to be a Spectrum Health patient or Priority Health member.

To take advantage of this service, visit MyHealth.spectrumhealth.org and create a MyHealth account or call (844)-322-7374.