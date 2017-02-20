Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park released the first three acts in their Summer Concert Series.

Saint Paul and the Broken Bones will perform on June 9, followed by Four Voices on June 12 and Juthro Tull by Ian Anderson will play on August 18.

Members of the Meijer Gardens can get presale tickets from April 29 through May 12. After that, tickets will go on sale to the public.

2. Girls will look like a million bucks at prom without spending big bucks thanks to the Cinderella Project.

Over the weekend, hundreds of girls in Kalamazoo County got to feel like a princess by trying on dresses in every color and size.

The project helps girls who normally wouldn’t be able to afford going to prom. The Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Center hosted Saturday’s event, where more than 2,600 dresses were up for grabs.

3. Laughfest Central is opening its doors as they get ready for Laughfest.

It’s located inside the Grand Rapids Art Museum downtown, and is the headquarters for the festival.

It’ll have information on performances and events, along with merchandise. There are more than 200 shows, free and ticketed, at more than 30 venues.

The festival runs through March 9-19. For more information, visit laughfestgr.org.

4. There are lots of sales happening on Presidents Day.

According to the experts at reviewed.com, the best sales will be on refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines.

Make sure you pay close attention to the ads, because some of the sales will last throughout February.

5. The Grand Rapids Griffins are getting ready for the sixth annual Corks, Pucks and Brews event.

Tuesday night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Goei Center, Griffins players will serve over 100 varieties of wine and craft beer samples. There will also be live music, hor d’oeuvres, and silent and live auctions.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Easter Seals Michigan programs and services.

Tickets are on sale for $50, or two for $80, and can be purchased at eastersealsmichigan.com.