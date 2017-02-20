‘Not My President’ protestors march through downtown Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Across the country, thousands of people gathered in the streets to protest against President Trump on President's Day.

In Grand Rapids, hundreds of people joined together as part of the effort, which has been called the 'Not My President movement'. It's one of many protests we've seen in West Michigan in resistance to President Trump.

"I don't agree with the policies and things that he's put in place, so I'm not going to stop," said Marilyn Booker. "I don't stop because I think it's important that our voices be heard."

Hundreds of people met at Rosa Parks Circle to join in chants against the Commander in Chief before taking to the streets.

"We're not standing along," said Tommy Brooks. "We're going to stand up for ourselves. We're not going to be quiet."

Many of the people out in the crowds on Monday were all too familiar with protests since President Trump took office.

"We've been joining in protests since the election," said Tina Murua. "I don't really feel like the election represented the will of the people. I think that this was one of the most undemocratic elections we've ever seen. I feel like we need to resist this with all our might."

"This is the biggest mistake we have ever let happen in our country and we didn't do it on purpose," said Joan Kenoshmeg. "He had collusion from Russia. He had fake news."

Despite Donald Trump winning the election and becoming the 45th president, some people are still holding out on accepting it.

"I definitely know that he's the president, but he's not my president of choice, "said Booker. "That's where I come from when it comes to not being my president. He's not the president that I chose and I don't agree with his policies. I want to be clear that what he's doing I think is unethical."

Protesters say they're going to continue to resist for the foreseeable future to make sure their voices are heard. As for those demonstrations on Monday, there's been no comment from the White House.