Police: Stolen truck recovered from St. Joseph County lake

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a stolen truck was recovered Sunday from a lake in St. Joseph County.

The truck, a Ford F-250 King Ranch, was reported stolen at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday from the Bristol, Ind. area. Police say in a release it was recovered at about 7:20 a.m. from Corey Lake in Fabius Township.

The vehicle’s seats and stereo system had been removed, police said. No other details about the incident were provided.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the state police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.