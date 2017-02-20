Portage Central Senior, Austin McCullough, Leaving His Mark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Portage Central basketball senior, Austin McCullough, has had a memorable career so far as a Mustang. Not only has he broken the all time scoring record at Portage Central, but he also became the first player in school history to score 1,000 points.

Next, he hopes the Mustangs will make a long run in the playoffs. FOX 17's Chris Gorski has the story.