Watch: Vigil honoring Kalamazoo mass shooting victims, survivors

Portage Central Senior, Austin McCullough, Leaving His Mark

Posted 11:06 PM, February 20, 2017, by

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Portage Central basketball senior, Austin McCullough, has had a memorable career so far as a Mustang. Not only has he broken the all time scoring record at Portage Central, but he also became the first player in school history to score 1,000 points.

Next, he hopes the Mustangs will make a long run in the playoffs. FOX 17's Chris Gorski has the story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s