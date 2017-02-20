Student grades ex-girlfriend’s four-page apology letter

DELAND, Fla. - A 20-year-old Stetson University student got a four-page letter from his ex-girlfriend apologizing for cheating and for the way their relationship ended, accepting the blame.
Instead of going for the tissues, he grabbed a red pen.
Nick Lutz tweeted photos of the letter with the caption,"When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back."
Lutz called out her "useless fillers" as well as her "lackadaisical" handwriting.
He then summarized his findings at the end giving her a D- grade.
Regina
To the young girl who wrote that letter..You should be proud for accepting that you were at fault and somewhat accepting responsibility. To the boyfriend who graded it and sent it back. This is what cyber bulling is!! You are a low life bully. It was ok if you were to grade it and send it back to her but no you went further and posted it online so everyone can see it. You should be ashamed of yourself she is better off without you. If this is how you act she should be glad you are gone. If she were to act on this and hurt herself would you feel guilty? I hope if this is how you act you are not planning to be a teacher. So glad you are not my son!! I teach my kids who range in ages of 25 to 10 that to be forgiving and think about others feelings before acting or talking. More over we talk about what to talk about on line and what is not acceptable internet behavior. Obviously your parents missed that talk with you.