× Woman killed in Ionia County crash ID’d

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Ionia County as Leslie Pablo-Matias.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on westbound I-96 west of Jordan Lake Road near the 63 mile marker.

Pablo-Matias, 20, was reportedly speeding in a 2002 blue Jeep Liberty before losing control and crashing into a tree, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Police say witnesses reported a white Honda Accord may have been involved prior to the crash.

Witness accounts lead police to believe the crash may have been the result of a road rage incident.