2 injured in Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured Tuesday in a crash at Fillmore Street and 36th Avenue.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old woman was driving west on Fillmore when she turned left in front of another car.

The westbound vehicle was hit on the passenger side and one person was pinned inside after the crash. The passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, was seriously injured.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was also injured but is in stable condition.