$22.6 million lotto ticket sold at Montcalm Co. store

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A person who bought a lottery ticket in Greenville is a millionaire after a drawing over the weekend.

The person purchased a winning $22.6 million Lotto 47 ticket at the E-Z Mart on M-57 near South Clay Street. The winning numbers on Saturday’s drawing were 12-17-19-29-36-39.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the winner can receive a one-time lump sum payment of $14.3 million or receive $753,000 a year for 30 years.

The identity of the winner hasn’t been announced. They have one year to come forward and claim the prize.