$22.6 million lotto ticket sold at Montcalm Co. store

Posted 10:10 AM, February 21, 2017, by

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A person who bought a lottery ticket in Greenville is a millionaire after a drawing over the weekend.

The person purchased a winning $22.6 million Lotto 47 ticket at the E-Z Mart on M-57 near South Clay Street.  The winning numbers on Saturday’s drawing were 12-17-19-29-36-39.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the winner can receive a one-time lump sum payment of $14.3 million or receive $753,000 a year for 30 years.

The identity of the winner hasn’t been announced.  They have one year to come forward and claim the prize.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s