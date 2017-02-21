Finding Cody his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- As FOX 17 continues its Forever Home series, we introduce you to Cody, 16, whose passion is dancing and music.

Monday Cody toured Cornerstone University's radio station WCSG to learn about some of its shows' behind the scenes work. Cody says he's using similar software to regularly mix music, mostly rap and techno beats. One day he hopes to become a professional dancer or DJ.

“I make my own song, like you have to make a beat first or whatever you want to do, then you record it," Cody explained to FOX 17, "then you play it and you add more music to it until you feel like it’s done.”

Producing music and dancing daily, Cody says he looks up choreography to practice. He dances annually in a talent show in his foster care group placement, too.

“My dance inspiration comes from Les Twins," said Cody. "They produce their own music sometimes, so I just type in lessons music, then I get their music and I dance to it.”

A sophomore in high school, Cody says this year is going well: he enjoys learning math and playing center on a basketball team.

Though he says he's been in foster care since 2005, Cody says he's focused on his future.

“At first it was like sad and scary, but then I started getting older," he said, recalling moving between placements when he was younger.

Now Cody hopes to share his story through music, one day a professional dancer or DJ, and with his forever family.

“I came from a bad place from where I am now, and I just wanted to be out there so people say, ‘hey yeah, this is Cody,'" he said.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Cody, or the adoption process, please call Cody's adoption agency, Orchards Children's Services, at: 1-(855)-694-7301.