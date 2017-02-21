Grand Rapids Catholic beats Coopersville to claim outright OK Blue Title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Marcus Bingham scored 20 points as Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Coopersville 66-44. The Cougars win the outright OK Blue Championship, Coopersville could have shared the title with a win.
