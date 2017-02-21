Grand Rapids Catholic beats Coopersville to claim outright OK Blue Title

Posted 11:56 PM, February 21, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Marcus Bingham scored 20 points as Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Coopersville 66-44.  The Cougars win the outright OK Blue Championship, Coopersville could have shared the title with a win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s