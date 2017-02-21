Grand Rapids police ‘not concerned’ with immigration status

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A police chief in western Michigan is urging members of the area’s immigrant community to ignore fears of deportation if they become crime victims.
Grand Rapids police Chief David Rahinsky told a meeting at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan on Monday that his department is “not concerned with your immigration status.” The Grand Rapids Press reports he says immigrants “do not need to be afraid to call us.”
The comments come amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration and uncertainty about how local police agencies might change how they work.
The Hispanic Center’s board President Cesar Gonzalez says the event sought to alleviate tension and to stop the spread of misinformation about immigration policy. He says it’s important to “educate people on what their rights are.”
1 Comment
Old Bob
First Chief David Rahinsky was kissing the black folks butts and now he is kissing the Hispanic folks butts. I am the one paying all the taxes. When is Chief David Rahinsky going to do something for me. Enforce the laws as written, stop making up your own rules to avoid to conflict.