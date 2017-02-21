SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich -- The Hackett girls basketball team outscored Schoolcraft 32-10 in the 2nd half Tuesday and beat the Eagles 51-38. Sydney Preston scored 19 points for the Irish.
Hackett girls use big 2nd half to beat Schoolcraft
