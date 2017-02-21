Historian with expert predictions ponders Trump impeachment

NEW YORK (AP) — A college professor who has successfully predicted every presidential election since 1984, including Donald Trump’s upset victory last year, is working on a book based on a possible future plot twist: Trump’s removal from office.
Dey Street Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it had acquired Allan J. Lichtman’s “The Case for Impeachment” and planned to release it April 18. Lichtman teaches history at American University and has used a system of 13 “keys,” from the economy to a candidate’s “charisma,” to pick presidential winners.
Soon after the 2106 election, Lichtman speculated that Trump could be impeached because he plays “fast and loose with the law,” he told CNBC. He acknowledged that he was basing his prediction on “gut” feeling, and not a scientific system.
5 comments
steve
Another liberal adding fuel to the fire to dump Trump. The real problems are the mainstream media sources who actually listen to this jerk and the brain dead liberals who follow them. By the way, I’ve picked the winners since 1984, too. It’s not been too difficult.
Huda Mann
Fox17 do you get a commission for pandering this weasel’s preposterous book?
Retired Marine
That’s too funny!! They can’t even proofread their articles. The 2106 election… really?
Old Bob
I knew this was coming. I am surprise someone didn’t think of it sooner
steve thomas
The guy who’s writing this dream of his is a blatant Democrat who’s in the past been a consultant to Al Gore and Ted Kennedy. No surprise.