Inexpensive home decorating hacks

Posted 11:16 AM, February 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15AM, February 21, 2017

Homeowners want their house to look nice, but not everyone has the big bucks to spend on top-of-the-line renovations. Here's a few hacks on how to make the house look like a million bucks, at thrift store prices.

Fake Chandelier Plate

Pinterest user Teara Backens Rhode created this decorative ceiling plate by spray painting a plastic cheese tray and cutting a hole in the center.

Take a $10 chandelier and make it look like a whole lot more. Spray paint the chandelier along with a plastic cheese tray, then cut a hole in the middle of the tray for the chandelier to fit into. Then attach both to the ceiling, and it will look like a fancy chandelier.

Curtain Ties

Image result for necklace tie back curtains

Necklaces don't only need to be worn around your neck, they can also be used to tie back curtains! Multi strand necklaces with beads work great as curtain tie backs.

Spray Paint Door Knobs

spray-painting-door-knobs-2

Before racing out to spend a ton of money on new door knobs, fixtures, or face plates, buy a $7 bottle of metallic spray paint with a hammered finish. Spray it on your door knobs to make it look like new!

