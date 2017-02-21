Inexpensive home decorating hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homeowners want their house to look nice, but not everyone has the big bucks to spend on top-of-the-line renovations. Here's a few hacks on how to make the house look like a million bucks, at thrift store prices.

Fake Chandelier Plate

Take a $10 chandelier and make it look like a whole lot more. Spray paint the chandelier along with a plastic cheese tray, then cut a hole in the middle of the tray for the chandelier to fit into. Then attach both to the ceiling, and it will look like a fancy chandelier.

Curtain Ties

Necklaces don't only need to be worn around your neck, they can also be used to tie back curtains! Multi strand necklaces with beads work great as curtain tie backs.

Spray Paint Door Knobs

Before racing out to spend a ton of money on new door knobs, fixtures, or face plates, buy a $7 bottle of metallic spray paint with a hammered finish. Spray it on your door knobs to make it look like new!