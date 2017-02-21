Judge rules Willis case can move forward

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The case against Jeffrey Willis and his alleged involvement in the 2014 death of Rebekah Bletsch is moving forward.

A Muskegon County judge on Tuesday denied a December motion by Willis’ defense team to dismiss the Bletsch murder charge. The motion alleged that jail officials violated Willis’ rights by going through his jail cell.

The searches reportedly happened last fall. Officials say the search was due to safety issues, and that they believed Willis was writing personal information about law enforcement.

Prosecutors argued that a legal pad found wasn’t marked for attorney-client privilage. They also say they don’t plan to introduce any of the evidence from Willis’ cell in trial.

In addition to the Bletsch murder, Willis also faces charges in the 2013 disappearance of Jessica Heeringa and the April 2016 kidnapping of a teen.

