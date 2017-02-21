Kalamazoo man injured in FL race pit crash

BARBERVILLE, Fla. (AP/WXMI) — A man from Kalamazoo and two other people in a pit area were injured when they were struck by a race car that hit a barrier and catapulted over a 10-foot fence at a dirt speedway near Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday’s crash at Volusia Speedway Park left one victim in extremely critical condition. The other two were taken to a hospital in stable condition. One was released Sunday night.

According to a post on the Kalamazoo Speedway’s Facebook Monday, one of those injured in the incident was Mick Brooks from Kalamazoo. An employee at Kalamazoo Speedway tells FOX 17 that Mick has been a mainstay at the Kalamazoo Speedway for years. His son Bubba Brooks is a frequent driver at the track.

Driver Dale Blaney of the Pennsylvania-based Zemco race team wasn’t injured in the crash, though the sheriff’s office said his car was significantly damaged.

The area where the car landed was restricted to race participants and pit crews and not accessible to the general public.

Race car through fence tonight at Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville. 3 bystanders transported — 2 as trauma alerts — to Halifax Health — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 20, 2017