Mark Wahlberg spotted in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mark Wahlberg was spotted in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

Sources tell FOX 17 the actor was seen at Meijer’s corporate offices in Walker. However, the reason for his visit remains unknown.

Meijer did not immediately respond to FOX 17’s request for comment.

Wahlberg posted a video on Instagram while golfing at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club.

“We’re in Grand Rapids, Michigan… playing golf, in February. This is crazy,” Wahlberg says in the video.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that Wahlberg was also spotted at the Six One Six Lounge in downtown Grand Rapids.

Wahlberg is an actor, former model and businessman. He was the frontman for the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch and has also appeared in a number of films including Deepwater Horizon, The Fighter and The Departed.

Wahlberg and his brothers have also created a burger restaurant franchise called Wahlburgers. The only Wahlburgers restaurant in Michigan is in Greektown in Detroit.

The actor told local media he fell in love with the Motor City while shooting Transformers 5 there.

