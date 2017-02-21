Mural unveiled at Amway featuring student works

ADA, Mich, -- A mural unveiled at the Amway World Headquarters featured artwork from more than 400 students from Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The students were commissioned by Amway during last year's ArtPrize were asked to create work that reflects what they saw during the competition. In all, five schools were represented, and about 250 pieces were displayed.

Fifth grader Erica Starks says the event made her think of Hollywood. She contributed three works.

"I drew three paintings," Starks said. "One was for hope. It was of Jesus on the cross and everyone being there around. And my second one was also for hope. It was dark but the background was bright and colorful."

The artwork was meant to echo Amway's core values of freedom, family, hope, and reward.

