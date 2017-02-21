Northern Michigan priest charged with sexual assault

Posted 1:08 PM, February 21, 2017, by

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest in northern Michigan has been charged with sexually assaulting a man.

The Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka appeared in court Tuesday in Presque Isle County and was returned to jail without bond. He’s charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Obwaka is pastor of St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City, 60 miles southeast of the Mackinac Bridge. Catholic Bishop Steven Raica told church members Sunday that Obwaka denies the allegations. In fresh remarks Tuesday, the bishop says he’s “heartbroken” over the allegations. He says “these are difficult days.”

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been pastor at St. Ignatius since July 2013. He’s been a priest since 2010.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment