Pastor: Jesus statue decapitated twice at Indianapolis church

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A pastor says a statue of Jesus has been vandalized twice this month outside an Indianapolis church.

Pastor Brad Flaskamp of Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship says the first time someone knocked the head off of the statue and left it nearby. The Indianapolis Star reports the second time the head was missing and likely stolen.

Flaskamp says the sculpture has stood at the church for about four years. A woman who gave the sculpture to the church made repairs to the statue after the head was removed around Feb. 10 and reattached the head Saturday before the latest vandalism happened.

Flaskamp says the congregation would like the head returned.

Indianapolis police Sgt. Kendale Adams says the department in investigating and the vandalism has been reported to the FBI.

