Poetry, hidden messages: A closer look at planned K’zoo shooting memorial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — David VanderKlok didn't directly know any of the victims or families impacted by the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting rampage.

He was introduced to Laurie Smith — who lost her teen son Tyler and husband Richard in the shootings — through mutual friends within the Smith's beloved soccer community.

VanderKlok lives and works in Lansing now, but he was raised in Kalamazoo. He said he only later discovered, while doing research to begin designing the memorial, that his own brother was the second police officer on scene at the dealership where Richard and Tyler were killed the night of the rampage.

Tyler died two months before turning 18 years old. He and VanderKlok share the same April 27 birthday.

Whether mere coincidence or a sign from above, VanderKlok admits he hasn't decided which, but says he and Smith can only smile about it as work continues to bring their vision of a multi-purpose memorial to life.

“As we dug into this thing, I realized I couldn't just do a memorial that’s a bronze statue, it’s too expected," VanderKlok told FOX 17. "To see the community come together, seeing these families publicly grieving, the police, fire, EMS; it just felt too impossible to contain in a small box somewhere.”

Instead of a small monument or statue, designs for the proposed memorial park include three professional-sized outdoor soccer fields and one indoor field. The soccer element honors Tyler who loved and played the sport.

Beyond soccer, the rest of the park includes a memorial area steeped in symbolism to represent and honor the victims of the shooting.

“It's a poetic interpretation of what the community has gone through," VanderKlok said.

Symbolism included in the memorial:

Circle of eight lights represents each victim.

The 442-foot radius of the circle symbolizes the 4 hours and 42 minutes between the first shooting and the arrest of the suspect.

Six lights will shine blue to represent the lives lost and to honor the first responders who jumped into action in a nod to the 'thin blue line' motto.

Lights will also shine red and white in honor of fire and EMS first responders.

Each victim will be represented by a concrete marker engraved with their name, which will line a remembrance pathway.

Barbara Hawthorne's concrete marker is angled to block the line of sight of Abigail Kopf's adjacent marker, just as Hawthorne is believed to have blocked Kopf from the line of fire the night of the shooting, saving her life.

Tiana Carruthers' concrete marker will cast a shadow on a nearby playground just as she was hailed as a hero for shielding playing children from gunfire when she was shot and nearly killed.

Counterclockwise footprints in the cement near Tyler Smith's concrete marker will be in honor of the teen's girlfriend, Alexis Cornish, who recounted to police what happened after witnessing the killing of Tyler and his father.

A barn facade will mark the entryway to the remembrance walkway as a symbol of Kalamazoo’s agricultural past and present. The barn facade will include an angled mirror wall to signify reflection.

VanderKlok would not reveal where planners are hoping to build the memorial park, but did say the location has been narrowed from 10 potential spots to just one location. He said the goal is to build the park along a major thoroughfare through Kalamazoo.

"So as people pass by… we want to have that circle of light reach out of the site," he said. "We want people to really pass through this light up and down that road."

Funding for the project will primarily come from donations through the 'Forever Strong' foundation. If the project moves forward it could potentially be built in phases over several years, VanderKlok said.

“I just want to get to the point where those families who’ve been devastated get a little bit of glimmer of hope in their eyes, a little excitement this thing is going to happen and a feeling of accomplishment in that next step of healing," he said. "That’s what’s made this project so critically important to me.”