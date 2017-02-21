× Police: Wyoming teen dies in hunting accident

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 13-year-old boy from Wyoming, Mich. died in a weekend hunting accident.

State Police from the Hart Post responded Saturday afternoon to East Cleveland Road near 192nd Avenue in Oceana County, where they found the teen had been shot in the head.

The teen was shot while small game hunting with two other people, according to a release. He was transported to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon and later died.

Family friends have identified the victim as Billy Gort. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with memorial costs.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stegenga Funeral Chapel in Wyoming, and again on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Frontline Bible Church. His funeral service will immediately follow at the church on Thursday morning, with interment at Blain Cemetery.