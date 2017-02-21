Righteous Cuisine cooks tacos and nachos for Grand Haven Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of Grand Haven eateries are preparing their best dishes for their very own Grand Haven Main Street's Restaurant Week.

Jennifer DeHaan, Chairman for the event, and Righteous Cuisine chefs Elizabeth Mundt and Roberta Morals, talk about Restaurant Week, and show off some of the food they'll be serving during the event.

Along with Righteous Cuisine, 14 other restaurants will be participating in Restaurant Week. The event is a great opportunity for chefs to experiment with new dishes, and for people in the community to enjoy the Grand Haven dining experience without the summer crowds.

More than 50 retail shops will also be open during Grand Haven's Restaurant Week, so there'll also be plenty of chances to window shop in between meals.

Grand Haven Main Street Restaurant Week is happening now through February 25.

For more information on participating restaurants and food items, click here.