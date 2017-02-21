× Road salt and chemicals cost drivers billions

DEARBORN, Mich. — There is more to the cost of de-icing America’s roads in the winter than the cost of salt and chemicals. Vehicle owners have probably spent $3 billion in the last five years fixing rust damage. So says AAA of Michigan.

The auto club released results of a survey about rust damage and a list of recommendations on what owners can do about it. The club estimates that about 70 percent of the country’s population lives in regions affected by snow and ice.

During the winter these days, road crews around the country use more than just salt during and after winter storms. There are chemical combinations that work better than salt. But it’s a deal with the devil: the cost of melting ice and snow for safer roads is crumbling pavement and rusting vehicles.

That rust can affect critical vehicle parts, like fuel and brake lines and exhaust systems, let alone body damage.

Here are some recommendations from AAA on how to deal with the problem: