Rockford farm sells harvest shares

ROCKFORD, Mich. — You’ve heard of buying shares in a company, but have you heard of buying shares in a local farm? Plainsong Farm in Rockford is giving it a try with harvest shares.

Farm Manager Michael Edwardson, explains, “You pay for the growing season so ours is 20 weeks long, starting in June and going through October.”

It costs between $200 and $500 to buy a share in the farm.

Edwardson says with the share program you get a sampling of everything they grow.

“Everything from asparagus to zucchini, we grow forty to fifty different varieties of vegetables.”

While it’s not a delivery service, he says they're delivering an experience.

“People come to us. We say that we’re actually not selling produce, we’re actually selling an experience. People get to meet their farm and their farmer. They also get the experience of eating seasonally.”

The farm is also building community through food.

Co-founder Nurya Love Parish explains, “Our hope is to make the same good food available to everybody. Our community supported agriculture shares for those who can afford them and the same food donated through the emergency pantry system for people who struggle to put food on their tables.”

Whether you’re buying a share to donate to a local food pantry or a share for yourself, it means someone will be getting 20 weeks of fresh healthy veggies, Parish says, “Everything that we grow here is good.”

The farm also has fresh eggs and pastured meats for sale.