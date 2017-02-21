Transgender students bathroom guidelines coming

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the Trump administration is working on a new set of guidelines on the use of school bathrooms for transgender students.

White House spokesman Sean Spencer told reporters Tuesday that the Department of Justice will issue new directives on the issue soon.

The statement comes as LGBT rights groups are sounding alarm that the new administration is planning to rescind an Obama-era directive allowing students to use school restrooms that match their gender identity, not their assigned gender at birth.

Spencer did not provide any details on the new guidelines, but said that President Donald Trump has long held that such matters should be left for states, not the federal government, to decide.